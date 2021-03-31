20 Oregon counties expand vaccinations to front-line workers, adults with underlying conditions

Some counties are getting a head start on vaccinating the next group of eligible Oregonians.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Twenty Oregon counties have been approved to expand COVID-19 vaccinations a few days ahead of the state’s timeline. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the counties are Benton, Coos, Crook, Deschutes, Douglas Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Wheeler.

Each county submitted attestation letters to the state, signaling their readiness to immediately offer the coronavirus vaccine to people in the next group of eligibility, Group 7 of Phase 1B. That group is made up of the following people:

Front-line workers, as defined by the CDC (see page 2 of the document below for a full list)

People living in multi-generational households.

People aged 16-44 with one or more health conditions with increased risk.

“Moving up vaccination in these counties will enable us to vaccinate our frontline workers more quickly while enabling counties with adequate supply to fully utilize their allotment of COVID-19 vaccine,” said OHA director Patrick Allen.

Group 7 of Phase 1B will be eligible for the vaccine statewide starting Monday, April 5.

All Oregonians over the age of 16 will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1. Counties can apply with the state to make everyone eligible a little earlier on April 26.