Oregon gets $110M from FEMA to help with administering 2 million vaccine doses

FEMA-supported vaccination centers will be able to administer more than 2 million doses over a 90-day period that has yet to be determined, OHA said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday announced the state was awarded $110 million in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help get people vaccinated against COVID-19. FEMA-supported vaccination centers will be able to administer more than 2 million doses over a 90-day period that has yet to be determined, OHA said.

"These expedited funds are critical in the effort to ensure that our partners are able to provide vaccine access to residents of Oregon,” said FEMA Region 10 acting administrator Vincent J. Maykovich.

OHA also reported Monday 21,793 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Gov. Kate Brown received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine over the weekend.

There has been a total of 1,163,828 doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered in Oregon out of the 1,420,125 doses that have been delivered to sites across the state. A little more than 410,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated, according to OHA.

New cases, deaths

Health officials reported 234 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and two more deaths connected to the virus. There has been a total of 157,515 reported coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 2,298 people who have died.

Oregon has reported fewer than 300 cases in eight of the last nine days. Of Monday’s newly reported cases, Washington County reported the most with 57, followed by Multnomah County with 31.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (22), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Marion (22), Multnomah (31), Polk (3), Washington (57) and Yamhill (2).

OHA released the following information about the two deaths reported Monday:

Oregon’s 2,297th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on March 5 and died on March 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,298th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 5 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations