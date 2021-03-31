Oregon reports 441 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Health officials in the Portland metro area and Clark County said they are seeing an uptick in cases, and advised people to remain vigilant.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday announced 441 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and two more deaths related to the virus. There has been a total of 165,012 reported coronavirus cases in the state, including 2,383 Oregonians who have died.

Oregon has reported 400 or more daily cases in five of the past seven days. Health officials in the Portland metro area and Clark County said they are seeing an uptick in cases, and advised people to remain vigilant and continue practicing COVID-19 safe practices such as wearing a mask, keeping physical distance from others and hand-washing.

Multnomah County reported the most new cases with 94, followed by Clackamas County with 61. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (7), Benton (14), Clackamas (61), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (5), Grant (6), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Josephine (17), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (35), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (25), Multnomah (94), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (47) and Yamhill (5).

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the two newly reported deaths:

Oregon’s 2,382nd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on March 19 and died on March 30 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,383rd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on March 16 and died on March 29 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Vaccinations

OHA reported 38,373 more vaccine doses have been administered. There have been 1,806,528 doses administered out of the 2,344,785 doses delivered to sites across Oregon. About 683,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated, according to OHA’s data.

Hospitalizations