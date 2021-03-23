Here are the 20 Oregon counties approved to expand COVID vaccinations

People in the next group of eligibility include those between 45 and 64 who have underlying health conditions that put them at increased risk.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday announced seven more counties can expand who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement comes a day after OHA said 13 counties could move ahead with more people being eligible for the vaccine. Approval came after the counties submitted attestation letters to the state saying they were ready to add more people to the eligibility pool.

There are now 20 counties in Oregon that can begin vaccinating people listed in Phase 1B, Group 6 of the state’s vaccination plan. They are: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.

The people in Group 6 of Phase 1B include the following:

Adults ages 45 to 64 with one or more underlying condition with increased risk.

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income, senior congregate and independent living facilities

Sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness

People displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant women 16 and older

Those groups will become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine statewide on March 29.

A representative for OHA said people who qualify for Group 6 but don't live in one of the 20 counties can still make an appointment to get vaccinated in one of the counties that has advanced.

"Oregonians do not have restrictions based on their home address where they may be eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment, once they become eligible to receive a vaccination," said Rudy Owens, Public Affairs Specialist with the OHA.