State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger made the announcement in a meeting with state lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians ages 12 to 15 could start receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Thursday, May 13, according to state Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger.

Dr. Sidelinger mentioned the potential timeline in a meeting with Oregon House lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement comes just hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) accepted U.S. health advisors' endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 12. The advisors say getting kids vaccinated will help assure a more normal return to in-person learning next school year.

Before the vaccine can be administered to 12- to 15-year-olds in Oregon, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup will need to approve it. Dr. Sidelinder told lawmakers that approval could happen Wednesday night.

"Our western states committee will review that tonight and we should be able to start vaccinating that group tomorrow," Dr. Sidelinger told lawmakers.

On Tuesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced her vaccination goal to fully reopen the state's economy. Brown set the target at 70% of Oregonians 16 and older receiving a first vaccine dose before lifting most of the state's restrictions.

Vaccinations for children 15 and younger will not count toward the 70% goal.

Counties that have at least 65% of their residents vaccinated and submit an equity plan will move to the lowest risk level.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave Pfizer's vaccine emergency use authorization for people 16 and older last December. Since then, more than 1,850,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Oregon alone.

The FDA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of COVID-19. Dr. Jennifer Vines, health officer for Portland's tri-county area, says that's important for parents to consider when deciding whether to vaccinate their child.

The CDC says side effects of the Pfizer vaccine are generally mild to moderate. They include arm pain, swelling and, especially after the second dose, fever, chills, tiredness and headache.