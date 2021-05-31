Oregon Convention Center to administer Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine starting June 1

Oregonians looking to get a shot do not need an appointment, but they can schedule one online. The Oregon Convention Center is set to close June 19.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center will start offering Johnson & Johnson's single dose COVID-19 vaccines on June 1. The J&J vaccine is only authorized for those 18 and older.

Oregonians can no longer get first doses of Pfizer's vaccine, but second doses are still being administered for those 12 and older.

People looking to get a shot do not need an appointment, but they can schedule one online. The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center is set to close at noon on June 19.

The Oregon Convention Center will be open on the following days:

Tuesday, June 1: Noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 5: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: 9 a.m. to noon

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported on Monday the state has administered 2,210,833 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,601,554 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,157 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.