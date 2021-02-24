Oregon comes close to getting all long-term care facilities vaccinated but misses benchmark

Several dozen facilities have not been vaccinated, and some families are taking matters into their own hands.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon has not met its own benchmark of vaccinating all long-term care facilities by the middle of February, but it is close.

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, a few dozen out of the state's 688 long-term care facilities are still waiting to be vaccinated.

But for the families of residents living in those facilities, the wait has gone on long enough.

Patricia Ridgley has been trying to get her mother Laura Bradley the COVID vaccine since December. Bradley lives in an independent living facility in Gladstone.

While residents on the assisted living side of the facility have gotten their shots, the people living on the independent living side are still waiting.

“There's no anticipated time for her to get the shot. Other people at this home have signed up and gone elsewhere,” said Ridgley.

Ridgley told KGW she was tired of waiting for the vaccines to arrive at the facility and decided to make a drive-through appointment for Ridgely at the Portland International Airport set up by OHSU.

“It was like getting a concert ticket through Ticketmaster. So, it took me a couple of two or three tries to get in,” said Ridgley.

Bradley’s first appointment was canceled because of the weather, and she was rescheduled for Friday. It took more than two hours to get through the line.

When it was her turn, Bradley said the vaccine was quick and painless.

“Well, I'm not sure they gave me a shot. It didn't hurt. I didn't even feel it,” said a laughing Bradley.

While the long-term care facilities are almost done being vaccinated, there are more than 1,000 adult foster care homes still waiting on the shot.

A DHS spokesman said residents in 308 out of 1,400 homes have been vaccinated.

Many adult foster care owners are pushing for mobile clinics to serve that population.

KGW is still waiting on a detailed plan from the state on how they’ll vaccinate all of the people in adult foster care.