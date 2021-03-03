Oregon reaches 1 million vaccine doses given; state reports 27 new deaths

About one in five eligible Oregonians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, health officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its daily update on COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday announced that Oregon has administered more than 1 million doses of vaccine.

The first dose was given in Oregon on Dec. 14, 2020. As of Wednesday, OHA said about one in five eligible Oregonians has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“This could not happen without the partnerships that have been strengthened and developed to move Oregon closer to community immunity, and the thousands of providers, volunteers, nurses and countless other Oregonians who made this happen,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Every day we are delivering more than 22,000 doses of vaccine that will bring us to the end of this difficult journey for so many.

Oregon has now administered 1,019,767 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday. 1,310,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

New cases and deaths

OHA on Wednesday also reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,252 people.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 156,287.

Jackson County had the highest number of cases on Wednesday with 47, followed by Marion County with 28.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (24), Deschutes (10), Douglas (22), Grant (2), Harney (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (5), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (28), Multnomah (26), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (7), Union (10), Washington (25) and Yamhill (2).

Hospitalizations