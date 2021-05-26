Who is the first $1 million winner in Ohio's COVID vaccine lottery? Vax-a-Million winner to be revealed tonight

CLEVELAND — We're just hours away from learning who won the first $1 million prize in Ohio's COVID vaccine lottery incentive known as Vax-a-Million.
The winner will be revealed at 7:29 p.m. tonight, which you can watch live on Channel 3 or right here on WKYC.com. The announcement comes two days after state officials pulled the first winner's name Monday afternoon from a pool of 2,758,490 entries. The reason the drawing isn't held live is so state officials have time to verify the winner's information -- including proof of vaccination.
The Vax-a-Million contest is open to all Ohioans ages 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Participants must enter the contest voluntarily in order to be eligible for the $1 million prize. If you don't win the $1 million in this week's drawing, you still have four more chances. Entering your name once makes you eligible for all of the Vax-a-Million drawings.
The next four winners will be announced on the following dates:
- June 2
- June 9
- June 16
- June 23
Vaccinated Ohioans younger than 18 can enter to win a four-year, full-ride scholarship with room and board, tuition and books to any Ohio state college or university.
Here's how the drawing works: Each person who enters is assigned a unique number. A computer then randomly picks one of those numbers as the winner, according to Pat McDonald, who is the Ohio Lottery's director.
