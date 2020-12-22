New dashboard tracks COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon

The website breaks down the date the dose was administered and the race, age group, sex and ethnicity of the person vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority has created a new dashboard that helps people track COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.

So far, the website shows the first week of vaccinations.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the dashboard shows 4,475 health care workers in the state have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine requires two doses to be about 95% effective.

The website breaks down the date the dose was administered and the race, age group, sex and ethnicity of the person vaccinated.

Oregon had received 35,100 doses of the vaccine by last Sunday, and another 25,350 doses are scheduled to arrive this week.

The county with the most vaccinations is Multnomah with 1,288, which amounts to 15.67 vaccinations per 10,000 people.