'We'll take the drive down there': More people traveling outside their county for vaccine as Oregon expands eligibility

Twenty counties in Oregon moved to Group 6 of Phase 1B this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Oregon expands vaccine eligibility, more people are considering driving outside their home county to an area where they qualify for the shot. That includes Arleen Reetz, who’s planning a drive to Marion County this week.

“I'm so excited,” said Reetz, who lives in Portland. “We'll take the drive down there to Walgreens in Salem so I can get that first shot.”

Reetz is 64 and has heart and lung conditions, but in Multnomah County she still doesn't qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine. However, in 20 other counties including Marion, she does. The state just moved those counties up to Group 6 of Phase 1B this week. Eligibility for that group include people ages 45 to 64 with at least one underlying health condition. For Reetz, deciding to drive an hour to Salem for a shot was a no-brainer.

“I have 11 grandchildren that I have not been able to hug for the last year, so I am very much looking forward to it,” said Reetz.

The Oregon Health Authority tells KGW once you become eligible for the vaccine, you can sign up for appointments in other counties as long as you qualify for the vaccine there. But keep in mind, you'll need to drive back for your second dose.

Searching for appointments around the state can be tedious, but the website VaccineSpotter.org might help. Nick Muerdter, a software engineer in Denver, launched the site in February.

“It was actually due to some co-workers struggling to find vaccine here in Colorado,” said Muerdter. “That's sort of how it started.”

The website is constantly updating as it tracks available vaccine appointments for national pharmacy chains in all 50 states. Many people have shared the site with loved ones and on social media platforms like Nextdoor.