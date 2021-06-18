Washington County adds more COVID vaccine lottery prizes

The county is adding 10 lottery prizes worth $10,000 each for those 18 and older and five scholarships worth $20,000 each for kids 12 to 17.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Washington County is adding more lottery prizes and scholarships for people who get the COVID-19 vaccine. To be eligible for the additional prizes, people must be residents of Washington County and get their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by June 27.

The county has added 10 lottery prizes worth $10,000 each for residents 18 and older and five college scholarships worth $20,000 each for children 12 to 17. These new prizes are in addition to the Take Your Shot, Oregon vaccination campaign prizes that have already been announced:

1 grand prize of $1 million to an Oregon adult

36 prizes of $10,000, one for each Oregon county

5 scholarships worth $100,000 each for children 12 to 17

The drawing for all of these prizes happens June 28.