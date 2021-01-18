Inslee to announce new COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership in Washington

Microsoft's president and Starbucks' CEO will join Gov. Jay Inslee for an announcement about vaccine distribution in Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce changes Monday to COVID-19 vaccine administration and a new statewide public-private partnership for vaccine distribution.

The governor will be joined by Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah, Microsoft President Brad Smith and Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson during a briefing at 3 p.m.

As of Jan. 11, Washington had given out 201,660 doses of the vaccine since the first phase of vaccine rollout – Phase 1A – began, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). That phase includes high-risk health care workers and long-term care residents.

Last week DOH said the next phase of the rollout – Phase 1B – would be on an accelerated timeline, and the state was expected to move to Phase 1B in the coming days. The first tier of this phase includes people over 70 years old and people over 50 years old who live in multigenerational households.

About 1 million people will be eligible for vaccination under the first tier of Phase 1B, according to DOH.

Even though the state hasn’t officially moved onto Phase 1B yet, several counties are already moving in that direction. Clallam County held several clinics over the weekend that vaccinated the elderly, and Skagit County plans to start Phase 1B vaccinations on Jan. 26.

DOH said in a statement that providers are expected to vaccinate the highest-risk unvaccinated groups before moving onto the next phase, but DOH set up systems to use any vaccine that could go to waste by vaccinating people in the next group.