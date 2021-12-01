Metro-area counties announce plan to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations for health workers

Public health departments in the Portland metro area will match health care providers and employers with area hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland metro-area counties and area hospital systems on Tuesday announced a new plan to vaccinate all area health workers who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1A of the state’s plan.

The effort to speed up vaccinations includes eligible health care providers who are unaffiliated with hospitals.

According to a news release from Multnomah County, public health departments in the metro area will match health care providers and employers with area hospitals. Each employer is asked to fill out a survey and provide information including the number of employees who need vaccines. Solo health practitioners are asked to fill out the survey themselves.

Within a week, employers will be matched with a hospital system, which will notify the provider or employer about where they can go to get the vaccine, county officials said.

"We have been getting calls and emails from health care workers in our counties who are not affiliated with a hospital system and have been unable to get the COVID-19 vaccine," said Washington County Public Health Manager Tricia Mortell. "These workers sacrifice so much to take care of our community’s most vulnerable residents, and I’m excited that this partnership will help them access the vaccine."

The joint effort includes Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Columbia counties, and Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University, Providence Health & Services, Health Share of Oregon and CareOregon.