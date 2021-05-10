Mass COVID vaccination site at Oregon Convention Center will close in June

The site is closing June 19 because of dwindling demand for the vaccine as more Oregonians get vaccinated and it becomes more readily available at other locations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon will close its mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center on June 19, officials announced Monday. The site will wind down its operations over the next month, offering first doses of the vaccine until May 27 and shifting to second doses only starting June 1 before the June 19 closing date.

The site at the Oregon Convention Center has been open since Jan. 20 and administered nearly 465,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a news release from Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

The news that the mass vaccination site will close in June comes a week after the clinic moved to self-scheduling and began allowing walk-ins for vaccinations. One of the reasons the site is closing is because demand has diminished as the vaccine becomes available in other locations and more Oregonians get vaccinated.

The ability to get the vaccine from smaller neighborhood and community based locations has increased recently, leading to less of a demand for a large vaccination site like the one operating at the convention center.

Here's a look at the timeline for the closure of the mass vaccination site at the convention center:

May 27: Last day first doses of the vaccine will be offered

May 30-31: Closed for Memorial Day holiday

June 1: Clinic begins offering second doses only

June 19: Oregon Convention Center mass vaccination site closes