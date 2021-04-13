Mass COVID-19 vaccination site headed to Southern Oregon

The site will be run by the federal government and the plan is to give out 1,000 shots a day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The federal government is putting a mass vaccination site in Central Point, Oregon, just north of Medford.

Its part of the national push to get COVID-19 vaccines out across the nation, an effort that continues to pick up steam.



“To provide even more capacity to administer all the vaccine supply we have, we are accelerating our effort to put more vaccinators in the field and to add more vaccination sites,” said Andy Slavitt, the Biden administration’s point person for the pandemic. "So on this front we’re excited to announce today a new federally run mass vaccination site in Central Point, Oregon."



The site will operate out of the Jackson County Expo Center. It will be the first federal mass vaccination site in Oregon. It will open on April 21 and stay open for at least eight weeks, offering 1,000 shots a day that will come from the federal supply, not Oregon's statewide allotment.

Gov. Kate Brown said the center is needed in part because of the devastating wildfires in the area last year. She said they destroyed 2,400 homes, that 90 families are now living in FEMA portable housing, and 780 are still in temporary shelters.

“So it’s a very vulnerable population," Brown said. "It also has a high poverty rate so its critically important that we provide vaccines that are accessible and convenient, and and the location in Central Point will help make that happen.”

The announcement comes as cases statewide are on the rise, and a week before everyone 16 and older in Oregon will be eligible for the COVID vaccine.

“I think people have pandemic fatigue. You know, they’re tired of the restrictions,” said Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. "We’ve opened up more businesses and we have more contagious variants circling in the community."