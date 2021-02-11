Less than 60% of Oregon's African American, Latino populations fully vaccinated

Despite progress with vaccinations among minority communities, doctors with the Oregon Health Authority say there's still a long way to go.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is concerned over low COVID-19 vaccination rates among the state's minority communities.

In Oregon, fewer than 60% of African Americans and Latinos are fully vaccinated, whereas about 67% of the white population is fully vaccinated.

Over the summer, state health officials were worried about the number of African Americans being admitted into hospitals, urging them to get vaccinated to end the trend.

Dr. Emilio DeBess said culturally specific outreach is the key to vaccination success in different communities.

"I get on a radio show and I talk to this radio group in Spanish about vaccines, and I do it four times a week and we go through a number of questions," DeBess said. "It' just trying to inform people."

Dr. DeBess said it's also important to bring the vaccine to these different communities to increase accessibility.

"Teams have gone to farms and vaccinated agricultural workers, we've gone to North Portland and vaccinated a number of people," DeBess said.

Libra Ford is with the nonprofit Self Enhancement Inc., which works closely with the African American community. In the past few months, the they've held around a dozen events throughout the city of Portland and vaccinated about 1,000 people.

"Each of our vaccination sites were culturally specific, so when you walked in, there was music playing, we have good food, lots of faces that look like yours showed up. The first thing we did in the welcoming environment is educate you," Ford said.

Multnomah County Public Health Director Jessica Gurnsey said the county is still working very hard to reach these different communities.

"We'll be here when people are ready. It takes people some time to make decisions about health choices and we understand that, so we want to make sure people have the information they need from the people they need," Gurnsey said.