PORTLAND, Oregon — For the first time since the COVID-19 vaccine became available, 12- to 15-year-olds arrived at the Oregon Convention Center on Thursday to get their first shot.

Late Wednesday night, state leaders said everyone 12 and older in Oregon and Washington was now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Many like the Lynch family made getting teens that first shot a priority.

“Very first day! I woke up super early this morning and I was just first thing on the computer when can we get an appointment? Lets do it!” said Justina Lynch, their mom and organizer.

Her sons, 15-year-old Cian and 12-year-old Grayson had good reasons for getting the shot.

"I want to get the vaccine so I don’t have to worry about getting sick and getting my mom sick,” said Cian.

“I’ve been waiting a long time 'cause I really want to get a shot so I don’t have to wear this,” said Grayson, pointing to the mask under his chin.

Around the Northwest, families that were able made sure they were in line this first day.

“Its exciting that we’re here," said Lidet Becker, a ninth grader from the Seattle area. "I’m still in wow that I got my vaccine and everything is coming so soon. More than I thought it would be."

Logan Lynch is 12 years old, also from the greater Seattle area.

"I’m excited because I want to get my vaccine and I want my friends to get the vaccine so school can go back to normal soon,” she said.

Back at the Oregon Convention Center, we heard that a lot.

“I’ve been looking forward to it. So, I can start getting back to the normal I guess,” said Jacob Attmore, 13.

Jacob has a 16-year-old sister who already got the shot, as did his dad and his mom Chantiel.

Like many parents, Chantiel longs for a return to normal for her family.

“So he can get back — maybe we can do summer camp this year — so he can hang out with his friends, so we can go on vacations!” she said.

Teens 15 and older do not need parents’ permission to get the vaccine but those 12 to 14 do and have to be with a parent, guardian or designated guardian. The All4Oregon website has a form to fill out for proof of that designation.

13-year-old Leo Edwards arrived with his mom, who was scheduled for her second vaccine shot.

“I’m excited, you know," he said. "We were originally considering waiting a week or two just for more people to get a shot into their arms, see what happens. But opportunity happened and they opened up for drop-ins right as she was scheduled for her second dose. So, we thought, why not?”

This day came unexpectedly for seventh-grader Brooks Colciazier as well.

“I was excited, I was surprised, but I was excited I’m finally able to get it. I’m the last one in the family,” he said.

Since January, the focus of the vaccine rollout has been on adults. But the younger teens were watching and waiting. And now their day has finally arrived.

“It’s exciting. I’m not gonna be diseased. So that’s pretty cool,” said 13-year-old Penelope Poole.