J&J vaccine slowly becoming available again in Oregon and Washington

Experts ruled the J&J vaccine safe after a 10-day pause to investigate rare blood clots. Several local pharmacy locations are again offering appointments.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After Oregon and Washington reapproved the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacies are slowly beginning to offer it as an option again.

Experts investigated 15 cases of blood clots out of nearly 8,000,000 J&J vaccinations administered across the country. Three people died, including an Oregon woman. After the 10-day pause, the FDA ruled the vaccine is safe for continued use.

However, as of Monday, according to vaccinefinder.org, most large chain pharmacies locally are still not offering the J&J vaccine.



Fred Meyer, QFC, and Rite Aid locations do offer it in Portland and Vancouver. Nationally, CVS and Walgreens told NBC News they will make appointments for the J&J vaccine in the upcoming week.

Brooklyn Pharmacy, a smaller, locally operated shop, is already offering J&J vaccines this week.

"We do feel it's a very safe vaccine," said owner Pat Hubbell. "About the time we received it, it was put on hold. We had a few people on our waiting list that we will contact."

Hubbell is now waiting to see what demand for the vaccine will be like after the FDA investigation.

"We haven't quite seen the impulse of people trying to get it right away," Hubbell said.

Providers like Hubbell are now offering disclaimers before the J&J vaccine, also sharing a CDC resource for direct consultations if a patient already has a higher-risk blood clot disorder.

"They can get some on-hand expert advice," Hubbell explained.

Experts say people who get the shot, particularly women between 18 and 49, should monitor potential blood clot symptoms for about three weeks after. Those symptoms could include severe headache, abdominal or leg pain, shortness of breath, blurred vision, and unusual bruising around the injection site.

"Report that immediately if they feel that," Hubbell said.

Brooklyn Pharmacy received about 100 J&J doses. Hubbell said if enough people sign up, his technicians will add J&J into the lineup alongside Moderna shots on Thursday.

"Each [J&J] vial is to vaccinate five people, so we do need five people here to get that so we don't waste any vaccine," he explained.

He said the advantage of J&J is the need for a single shot, which still prevents the most severe coronavirus symptoms. This helps harder-to-reach communities and people with limited mobility.

Hubbell said no matter which vaccine people get, they're all steps closer to collective herd immunity.