Inslee to unveil new COVID-19 vaccine incentives alongside Washington lottery director Thursday

Several other states like Ohio and Oregon have introduced $1 million lotteries for vaccinated people in hopes of boosting vaccination rates.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will announce new COVID-19 vaccine incentives for Washington residents on Thursday alongside Washington State Lottery Director Marcus Glasper, according to a spokesperson for the governor's office.

Several states introduced lotteries for vaccinated residents intended to boost vaccination rates.

Ohio was the first state to introduce a $1 million jackpot, alongside scholarships and other cash prizes for vaccinated individuals. Ohio health officials found there was an increase in vaccinations in Ohio residents 16 years of age and older after the lottery was announced.

Oregon, Maryland, and New York have followed suit.

Kroger stores, including Fred Meyer and QFC, also announced cash prizes and giveaways for vaccinated customers. including five $1 million jackpots.

Washington state is set to fully reopen by June 30 or sooner if 70% of the eligible population have initiated the vaccination process at an earlier date. The most recent data from the Department of Health shows 62.6% of residents received their first vaccine.