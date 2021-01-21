How were the COVID vaccines developed so quickly?

Years of prior research helped scientists make multiple coronavirus vaccines in record time.

PORTLAND, Ore — Most vaccines take years, even decades to develop, so how did we get multiple COVID-19 vaccines in a matter of months?

One of the biggest misconceptions about the coronavirus vaccines is that their development started with the current pandemic. In reality, scientists had a head start and that’s because COVID-19 comes from a family of viruses. Both the SARS coronavirus of 2002 and the MERS coronavirus of 2012 taught scientists a lot about the current pandemic.

Many of the researchers who developed the COVID-19 vaccines have previously studied those similar viruses so they already knew a lot about what works and doesn't work.

During that research, scientists learned how this family of viruses behaves — their biology and the so-called "spike protein." That spike protein allows the virus to enter our cells and infect us.

When the pandemic hit, scientists already knew that if a person had antibodies that could recognize the spike protein, this could stop the virus from infecting them — that’s the key to both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.