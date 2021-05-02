x
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine sites in Southwest Washington

Here's where you can get a coronavirus vaccine in Southwest Washington.
Credit: KING

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available in Washington, thousands are looking for ways to get appointments so they can get a shot. 

Currently, Washington is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccine rollout. All people 65 years or older, and all people 50 years or older in multigenerational households qualify for the shot.

High-risk health care workers in health care settings, high-risk first responders, long-term care facility residents and all other workers at risk in health care settings also qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1A, Tiers 1 and 2. 

Because the demand for the vaccine is very high, many providers are currently out of doses, or are not accepting new appointments until a later date. Be sure to check your local provider's instructions on how to make an appointment, or how to become notified when appointments are available. 

The first step is to find out what phase you're in and whether you're eligible for vaccination using the PhaseFinder tool.

RELATED: How to use Washington's PhaseFinder tool to determine your COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Follow the PhaseFinder instructions and, if you're eligible, print your confirmation form. Then you can find a local provider.

Washington just launched four mass vaccination sites throughout Washington, and one of them is in Ridgefield, at the Clark County Fairgrounds

People are encouraged to make appointments online. Anyone needing assistance is asked to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #.

  • Location: Clark County Fairgrounds - 17402 NE Delfel Road,  Ridgefield, WA 98642
  • Hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Vaccine: Pfizer BioNTech

The other statewide mass vaccination sites are in Kennewick, Spokane and Wenatchee

RELATED: LIST: Mass COVID-19 vaccine sites in western Washington

Here is a list of where else to look if you are eligible to get a vaccine:

Clark County

Clark County Public Health:

To assist Phase Finder eligible individuals and to avoid overburdening our hospitals and other vaccination sites, Clark County Public Health has taken up the role of collecting names and contact information and then connecting individuals with specific providers once vaccine becomes available. If you would like to use this option please go to our website.

Cowlitz County

Klickitat County

Lewis County

Pacific County

Skamania County

Wahkiakum

Reminders from the Washington State Department of Health:

  • You must work or live in Washington to be vaccinated in Washington
  • Do not go to a vaccine location without an appointment. Sites will not accept walk-ins.
  • Masks required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
  • Do not show up until your scheduled appointment.
  • Drive carefully during inclement weather and follow posted signage about traffic and parking at each site.

