LIST: COVID-19 vaccine sites in Southwest Washington

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available in Washington, thousands are looking for ways to get appointments so they can get a shot.
Currently, Washington is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccine rollout. All people 65 years or older, and all people 50 years or older in multigenerational households qualify for the shot.
High-risk health care workers in health care settings, high-risk first responders, long-term care facility residents and all other workers at risk in health care settings also qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1A, Tiers 1 and 2.
Because the demand for the vaccine is very high, many providers are currently out of doses, or are not accepting new appointments until a later date. Be sure to check your local provider's instructions on how to make an appointment, or how to become notified when appointments are available.
The first step is to find out what phase you're in and whether you're eligible for vaccination using the PhaseFinder tool.
Follow the PhaseFinder instructions and, if you're eligible, print your confirmation form. Then you can find a local provider.
Washington just launched four mass vaccination sites throughout Washington, and one of them is in Ridgefield, at the Clark County Fairgrounds
People are encouraged to make appointments online. Anyone needing assistance is asked to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #.
- Location: Clark County Fairgrounds - 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield, WA 98642
- Hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Vaccine: Pfizer BioNTech
Here is a list of where else to look if you are eligible to get a vaccine:
Clark County
- Costco Pharmacy 6720 NE 84th St., Vancouver, WA 98665
- Costco Pharmacy 19610 SE 1st St., Vancouver, WA 98607
- Fred Meyer Fisher's Landing 16600 SE McGillivray Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98683
- QFC 3505 SE 192nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98683
- Safeway Pharmacy 1519 13719 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98684
- Safeway Pharmacy 1687 3307 SE Evergreen Blvd, Bldg. 5, Washougal, WA 98671
- Sea Mar - Battleground 118 S Parkway Ave.. Battle Ground, WA 98604
- Sea Mar - East Vancouver 19005 SE 34th St., Vancouver, WA 98683
- Sea Mar - Fourth Plain 6100 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98662
- Sea Mar - Salmon Creek 14508 NE 20th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98686
To assist Phase Finder eligible individuals and to avoid overburdening our hospitals and other vaccination sites, Clark County Public Health has taken up the role of collecting names and contact information and then connecting individuals with specific providers once vaccine becomes available. If you would like to use this option please go to our website.
Cowlitz County
- SAFEWAY #19-1078 2930 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview, WA 98632
Klickitat County
- Klickitat County Health Department 228 W Main St. #14, Goldendale, WA 98620
- Klickitat Valley Hospital, 310 S. Roosevelt St., Goldendale, WA 98620
- (509) 773-4029
- Klickitat County Health Department 501 NE Washington St., White Salmon, WA 98672
- Northshore Medical Group 65371 Hwy 14, White Salmon, WA 98672
- Skyline Hospital 211 Skyline Dr., White Salmon, WA 98627
Lewis County
- Providence - Lewis County 914 S Scheuber Rd, Centralia, WA 98531
- Safeway #27-1495 1129 Harrison Ave., Centralia, WA 98531
- Morton General Hospital 521 Adams Ave., Morton, WA 98356
- Valley View Health Care 100 Cedar Crest Dr., Winlock, WA 98596
Pacific County
- Ocean Beach Hospital 174 1st Ave. N, Ilwaco, WA 98624
- Pacific County Health Department 7013 Sandridge Rd., Long Beach, 98631
- Valley View Health Center 300 Ocean Ave., Raymond, WA 98577
- Pacific County Health Department 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, WA 98586
Skamania County
- NorthShore Medical Group 875 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson, WA 98648
Wahkiakum
- Wahkiakum County Health Department 64 Main St., Cathlamet, WA 98612
Reminders from the Washington State Department of Health:
- You must work or live in Washington to be vaccinated in Washington
- Do not go to a vaccine location without an appointment. Sites will not accept walk-ins.
- Masks required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
- Do not show up until your scheduled appointment.
- Drive carefully during inclement weather and follow posted signage about traffic and parking at each site.