LIST: COVID-19 vaccine sites in Southwest Washington

Here's where you can get a coronavirus vaccine in Southwest Washington.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available in Washington, thousands are looking for ways to get appointments so they can get a shot.

Currently, Washington is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccine rollout. All people 65 years or older, and all people 50 years or older in multigenerational households qualify for the shot.

High-risk health care workers in health care settings, high-risk first responders, long-term care facility residents and all other workers at risk in health care settings also qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1A, Tiers 1 and 2.

Because the demand for the vaccine is very high, many providers are currently out of doses, or are not accepting new appointments until a later date. Be sure to check your local provider's instructions on how to make an appointment, or how to become notified when appointments are available.

The first step is to find out what phase you're in and whether you're eligible for vaccination using the PhaseFinder tool.

Because of limited supply, the #COVID19 vaccine is only available to some people and from select healthcare providers. To see if you are currently eligible for the vaccine, and where to get it, follow these steps! pic.twitter.com/Jg7IpPINzP — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) February 4, 2021

Follow the PhaseFinder instructions and, if you're eligible, print your confirmation form. Then you can find a local provider.

Washington just launched four mass vaccination sites throughout Washington, and one of them is in Ridgefield, at the Clark County Fairgrounds

People are encouraged to make appointments online. Anyone needing assistance is asked to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds - 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Clark County Fairgrounds - 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield, WA 98642 Hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vaccine: Pfizer BioNTech

The other statewide mass vaccination sites are in Kennewick, Spokane and Wenatchee.

Here is a list of where else to look if you are eligible to get a vaccine:

Clark County

To assist Phase Finder eligible individuals and to avoid overburdening our hospitals and other vaccination sites, Clark County Public Health has taken up the role of collecting names and contact information and then connecting individuals with specific providers once vaccine becomes available. If you would like to use this option please go to our website.

Cowlitz County

SAFEWAY #19-1078 2930 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview, WA 98632

Klickitat County

Lewis County

Pacific County

Skamania County

NorthShore Medical Group 875 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson, WA 98648

Wahkiakum

Wahkiakum County Health Department 64 Main St., Cathlamet, WA 98612

