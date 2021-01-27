Here's how eligible Oregon residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccine

Here's a look at how eligible residents can use the new eligibility and scheduling tool on the Oregon Health Authority website to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon introduced a new online tool this week that allows eligible Oregonians to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Only teachers and people in Phase 1A are eligible to receive the vaccine right now.

People in Phase 1A who already have an appointment to be vaccinated should plan on going to their scheduled appointment. All other eligible residents should go to the eligibility tool to schedule an appointment.

STEP 1: Start by visiting the website covidvaccine.oregon.gov

STEP 2: Scroll down and click on the large button that says “Let's get started."

STEP 3: Answer several questions to determine whether you're eligible to receive the vaccine. Remember, only community members in Phase 1a are eligible.

STEP 4: Once eligibility has been confirmed, the computer will let you continue and you’ll end up at a site that allows you to schedule your COVID-19 shots.

KGW reporter Pat Dooris said he tested the site. He was able to get through — he didn’t make a real appointment, he got out before that — but some people have reached out to KGW and said they haven’t been able to get through.