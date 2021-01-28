Watch Live: Gov. Inslee to visit Clark County mass vaccination site

The site is seeing more than 600 people a day for vaccinations and is one of four mass vaccination sites in the state.

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state Secretary of Health Umair Shah will tour the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield on Thursday morning.

The site is seeing more than 600 people a day for vaccinations and is one of four mass vaccination sites in the state.

Inslee and Shah will tour the vaccination site starting at 8:30 a.m. and will then speak to the media at 8:55 a.m.