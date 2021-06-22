Final week to get vaccinated for Oregon's vaccine lottery

New prizes have been added, including travel packages and more cash prizes. Oregonians have until June 27 to get a COVID-19 vaccine to qualify.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians have until June 27 to get a COVID-19 vaccine to qualify for the state's "Take Your Shot, Oregon" lottery. The first drawing will happen June 28 and winners will be announced in July. Prizes include a $1,000,000 jackpot, $10,000 prizes for each of Oregon's 36 counties and five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships.

New prizes announced

Additional new prizes have been added to the lottery campaign, including four travel packages to Oregon destinations courtesy of Travel Oregon. The travel prizes include lodging, accommodations, dining and activities, valued at up to $2,000 each.

Multiple counties have added additional cash prizes, including:

Coos County: Ten $10,000 prizes

Curry County: Two $10,000 prizes

Gilliam County: Ten $10,000 prizes, one $10,000 scholarship

Jefferson County: Eight $10,000 prizes, three $10,000 scholarships

Malheur County: Ten $2,500 prizes

Morrow County: Two $20,000 prize and three $10,000 prizes

Polk County: Two $10,000 prizes

Sherman County: Twenty $2,700 prizes

Wallowa County: One $10,000 prize and two $5,000 scholarships

Washington County announced last week it would add ten $10,000 prizes and five $20,000 scholarships.

How it works

Oregonians who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at most mass vaccination sites and pharmacies are automatically registered for the lottery.

Oregonians who received a vaccine from a federally-run site, such as a VA facility, people who were vaccinated out-of-state, and those who were vaccinated as part of a clinical trial must fill out a form on the state's website to be entered to win.

The campaign is funded with $1.86 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Act.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will draw names for winners in each category with the assistance of the Oregon Lottery. Winners will be contacted and will have the chance to opt-out or give their consent to receive prizes.