FEMA mobile vaccination unit headed to western Washington

The federally run vaccination site will open on Dec. 20 at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A FEMA mobile vaccination unit is coming to King County, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

The federally run mobile COVID-19 vaccine site will open on Dec. 20 at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center at 31510 Pete Von Reichbauer Way S. The state is working on determining additional locations.

"This is an innovative model that will help increase equitable access to vaccination for all Washingtonians,” Inslee said.

Demand for both pediatric COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses is high in certain parts of Washington state, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah said. The site will help the state distribute doses more quickly.

"To end this pandemic, it is critical vaccines are widely available for everyone. Adding this mobile unit to our toolkit will help us speed up the vaccination process and reach families who have had a more difficult time finding appointments,” Shah said.

The site is a partnership between the Washington State Department of Health, the King County Executive's Office, Public Health – Seattle & King County, FEMA, the Washington State Emergency Management Division and King County Emergency Management.