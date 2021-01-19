FAQ: Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

We answer some of the most common questions we have received about the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

KGW has received thousands of questions about the coronavirus vaccine rollout and we're here to answer them for you.

Q: When and where can I sign up for a vaccine appointment?

Oregon: Oregon has not set guidelines as to who to reach out to and how to sign up for a vaccine appointment. The state says they are working on determining the best contacts in each community and urge you to check your local public health website for updates.

Washington: Clark and Cowlitz Counties ask that you submit a request form through your county's public health website. If you live outside those counties, check for updates on your local public health website.

You can find more info on Washington vaccine appointments here.

CLARK COUNTY RESIDENTS: Fill out this webform to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

Q: When am I eligible to receive the vaccine?

Oregon: The Oregon Health Authority has an online tool that allows users to chat with representatives that will help you figure out your vaccine eligibility.

Click on this link. Then use the chat icon on the bottom right corner of your screen.

Washington: Washington has rolled out an online tool that you can use to determine your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. You can use the PhaseFinder tool here.

You can find more information on Washington's PhaseFinder tool here.

Q: How many vaccine doses have been administered?

The Oregon Health Authority maintains a vaccine dashboard that shows how many doses have been administered, as well as, demographic information about those who have received them. The dashboard is updated daily. We'll continue to ask questions when the numbers don't add up.

Q: Where can I find all of KGW's information on the COVID-19 vaccine?