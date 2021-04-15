Everyone 16 and older in Washington now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Clark County Public Health director Dr. Alan Melnick said young people make up the largest group in which case numbers are rising.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Thursday, everyone 16 and older in Washington became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, adding 1.5 million young people to the 5 million others already eligible in the state.

Emily Dahlen, an 18-year-old high school senior, is getting her first dose of vaccine on Saturday at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Her dad is a dentist who works with elderly patients.

"So I think it's important to protect myself and for him to protect himself too, so we don't carry it on to the high-risk patients,” said Dahlen.

Clark County Public Health director Dr. Alan Melnick said adding young people to the state's eligibility list is a critical step.

“The case numbers are going up and the largest group as to where the case numbers are going up is in the young adults, precisely the folks who are now eligible,” said Melnick.

Dr. Melnick said about 26,000 doses a week are currently flowing into Clark County. Still, being eligible and getting an appointment are two different things.

The mass vaccination sites at the Clark County Event Center and at the Tower Mall are both basically booked up for this week. You can find which pharmacies have doses available in Clark County and the rest of the state by visiting VaccineFinder.org.

Melnick noted about 17,500 of the 26,000 doses a week delivered by the federal government to Clark County are going directly to pharmacies.

It's important to remember that the Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently approved for those under the age of 18, and parents of 16 and 17-year-olds most likely need to give consent for them to get the vaccine. Studies have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for this age group of teenagers.

The vast majority of 16 and 17-year-olds recover well from COVID if they get it. But parents who think that's reason not to vaccinate should listen to doctors, and Emily Dahlen, for the good of the community.

“We're still carriers and we still have the opportunity to carry it to someone who is high-risk. So I think it's important, whether you're high risk or not, to get it,” said Dahlen.

If you want to get in on the mass vaccination site at the Clark County Events Center, new appointments tend to open-up after noon on Sundays, so that is the time to book appointments online.

For the Tower Mall Clinic, new appointments tend to become available mid-week. You can book appointments online or by calling 888-225-4625.

Right now, you'll probably have more success finding appointments through pharmacies and providers.