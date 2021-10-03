Double booked for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon? Here's how to decline a vaccine invitation at the convention center

In order to get a COVID vaccine, many Oregonians are signing up in multiple places.

PORTLAND, Ore. — To get a dose of the COVID vaccine in Oregon, many who are eligible are signing up in multiple places.

This has led to a lot of questions about how to turn down an invitation to get a vaccine from the mass vaccination clinic at the Oregon Convention Center, now that it's set up so the state contacts you when appointments are available.

Arlene wrote into The Story With Dan Haggerty and asked: "My husband received his COVID vaccination at PDX. Then, he received that personalized email from OHA for the Convention Center. There doesn't seem to be a way to refuse or cancel the invitation. How do you do that?"

Pat Dooris spoke with Legacy Health, one of the health care providers assisting with giving vaccinations at the convention center, and found out that there is no cancel or refuse button. Here is what you need to do: ignore the emails that are sent inviting you to sign up.

Two emails will be sent asking you to sign up and if you ignore them both, after five days, they will stop coming. Legacy Health said they know that this is not the most efficient system, but it's what they are working with right now.

As of March 2, Legacy said about 5,200 shots were being given per day at the convention center.