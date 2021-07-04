Does a parent need to go with a minor to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon?

16- and 17-year-olds have only been approved for the Pfizer vaccine.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown moved Oregon’s vaccine timeline again, to match a vaccine rollout plan coming from President Joe Biden. Starting April 19, all Oregonians over the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

With teens becoming available for the vaccine, parents have been reaching out to KGW with questions, like this one from Heidi:

“Do I need to go with my 16-year-old when she gets her COVID shot? Is there a form I can sign for her to take with her? Or can she do it on her own?”

The simplest answer: Teens can do it on their own.

On the Oregon Health Authority website, it states that minors that are 15 years or older can consent to some medical services without parent or guardian consent. Some of the medical services included are the treatment of illnesses, sports physicals and immunizations.