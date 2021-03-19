Getting your COVID vaccine shot: Here’s what it’s like at the Oregon Convention Center

Many people emailed KGW wanting us to know how impressed they were with the entire operation. So, we decided to give it a try.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mass vaccination effort at the Oregon Convention Center is the largest in the state. Workers there routinely give shots to 6,000 people each day, according to Chris Markesino, one of the leaders on site. Its about to increase to 7,000 per day.

Roughly 185,000 vaccinations have taken place at the convention center. The effort is a coordinated operation by Oregon Health & Science University, Legacy, Providence and Kaiser health organizations. Each lend staff and expertise to something that has become a well-oiled machine.

While many in Portland have complained about how hard its been to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, few, if any, have complained about the operation at the convention center. Many people emailed KGW wanting us to know how impressed they were with the entire operation.

So, we decided to give it a try. I escorted my mother-in-law, Billie, who was scheduled for her second round of the Pfizer vaccine.

One thing you’ll notice when you arrive is the parking in the convention center garage is free. If you have mobility issues, try to park near the elevators. It will make your walk much shorter. And if you can not go up the stairs to the main convention floor, be prepared for a wait. The twin elevators only carry four people at a time so everyone can keep their distance.

Inside you will find three or four different checkpoints as people with computers make sure you are there on the right day. Many people are showing up hours early, which throws off the organized flow a bit, but they will not send you home. Bring the email confirmation you got for the appointment and your legal identification. If you have an insurance card, bring that too. If you don’t have insurance, just let them know. The shot is free and there is no charge to you.

After the first checkpoint you will walk into the vast room where the vaccinations take place. It's huge, roughly the size of two and a half football fields. You will walk along a path guided by black barriers until you reach a second checkpoint. You’ll be asked which dose you are getting, first or second, and given a sticker with the name of the vaccine brand on it. You will put that on your shirt to make sure you get the correct vaccine -- especially important if it is your second dose.

There will be a bit of paperwork to fill out and then you will wait for someone at the registration table to wave you over.

There are six lanes in this area with 12 registration tables in each lane. The person at the table will check your identification and officially sign you in on their computer. Then, you will walk to another area where the actual shots are given by one of 100 people who are ready and waiting.

The organization is so efficient that if someone giving a shot needs something, they simply hold up a flag and a runner rushes over to see what is needed and then takes care of it. The person who gives the shot never stands up.

There are people everywhere ready to help. Markesino, one of the organizers, said 500 people are typically at the convention center working or volunteering. They include members of the National Guard, the Coast Guard, Team Rubicon, Northwest Carpenters and employees of the four health systems. The employees have worked their five-day regular job shift and are picking up a sixth shift at the vaccination site.

Currently, the convention center effort runs five days a week for seven hours each day. Increasing the number of shots given at the convention center would mean more hours, more days and a lot more people working.

Once you get your vaccine you will be given a brightly-colored sticker with the time you are allowed to leave. Then, you will head over to the waiting area and sit for 15 or 30 minutes under the observation of roaming medical workers who make sure you do not have a bad reaction.

During your wait, if it is your first shot, you can grab one of the several people walking around with laptops, who will sign you up for your follow-up appointment. If they are too busy there is a table against a wall with several people and computers waiting to help.