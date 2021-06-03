COVID vaccine options expand at Hillsboro Stadium in Washington County

OHSU has operated a COVID-19 testing site at the stadium for months. It will continue that service, but add vaccinations on weekends.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — COVID-19 vaccination options are ramping up, with new appointments being offered at Hillsboro Stadium.

Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) has operated a COVID-19 testing site at the stadium for months. It will continue that service, but add vaccinations on weekends.

The first thousand appointments were booked within minutes for Friday's Johnson & Johnson shots. More people showed up for Moderna vaccine appointments Saturday.

The mass vaccination effort is a collaboration with Washington County, which said more appointments will open Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m.

Mary Sawyers, a spokesperson for the county, said the drive-up site should be used primarily by people who don't have easy access to the Oregon Convention Center or Portland International Airport sites.

"There are a lot of seniors who have mobility issues and it's hard for them to wait in line, so we'd really like people to give those people an opportunity to make those appointments," Sawyers said. "The idea is to give people as many opportunities as possible closer to home."

Eligible people can sign up for appointments on OHSU's vaccine page.

Another option in Washington County is an unexpected COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Rise Community Church in Tigard, scheduled for Monday through Friday.

Safeway and Albertsons are offering appointments now to give out 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines per day starting Monday.