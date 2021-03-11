Kids ages 5-11 in Oregon and Washington can now get a COVID vaccine

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup unanimously found the vaccine is safe and effective for young kids on Nov. 3.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In Oregon and Washington, kids ages 5-11 years old can get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Nov. 3. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup unanimously found the vaccine is safe and effective for young kids on Wednesday.

The move marks the final hurdle in the process to authorize vaccinations for young kids in Oregon and Washington. Both states, along with Nevada, joined California's COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October. The group of scientists independently reviewed decisions from federal regulators to recommend the vaccine to 5-11 year-olds.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will inform health care providers that vaccinations can now begin, according to a news release from Gov. Kate Brown's office.

The kid-sized vaccine is one-third the dose for teens and adults.

"This is great news for Oregon children, parents, and families," said Gov. Brown in a statement. "Vaccination is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones. With today’s review by leading doctors, pediatricians, and health experts, Oregon parents and children can be confident in the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5 to11-year-olds."

Washington's governor also released a statement about the group's announcement.

"Parents can breathe a sigh of relief that their kids can also be vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus," said Gov. Jay Inslee. "This gets us a step closer to having the entire population of Washington eligible for the vaccine. And a step closer to finding our way out of this pandemic."

On Oct. 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized use of the vaccine in young kids. Then on Nov. 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the decision.

School districts in Oregon have been preparing for full approval of the vaccine for the past few months. Portland Public Schools (PPS) said it will host vaccination clinics at eight elementary schools in the coming weeks.



A spokesperson for the OHA said the state has ordered 119,700 doses for kids which are expected to go to 300 sites. The OHA also said the federal government is offering to give pharmacies 60,000 vaccine doses for kids.