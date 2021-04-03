COVID vaccine appointments available at Safeway, Albertsons

Eligible Oregonians can sign up for the appointments starting at 5 p.m. Thursday on the pharmacy websites for the two grocery chains.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting Thursday night, eligible Oregonians can reserve appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at local Safeway and Albertsons stores.

The grocery chains just received shipments of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. There will be 200 appointments available per store starting Friday morning. You can sign up for those appointments beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday on the pharmacy websites for Safeway or Albertsons.

The Oregonian reported Thursday morning that Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen told state legislators on Wednesday that the number of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations is set to increase dramatically, with Bi-Mart stores in the state possibly offering vaccinations by Thursday and Walmart stores by this weekend.

As of Thursday morning, Bi-Mart's website states that, "at this time we are unable to provide specific information on COVID-19 vaccine availability, your eligibility, or scheduling." On Walmart's website, it states that the "Walmart scheduler (for COVID-19 vaccine appointments) is currently not available in some locations." The interactive map on the website doesn't show any availability in Oregon, as of Thursday morning.