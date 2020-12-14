VERIFY: Coronavirus vaccines will be free for every American

The federal government is footing the bill for both insured and uninsured Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccines.

After gaining emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pfizer vaccines are now being distributed to states, and we are one step closer to ending the pandemic.

But the effectiveness of this vaccine in curbing the virus could depend on its cost.

So, KGW set out to VERIFY: How much will vaccines cost for Americans?

The vaccine is expected to be free for every American who wants one, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This applies to people with and without health insurance.

The federal government has invested $10 billion in vaccine development and distribution, making the vaccines free to the public.

Medical providers can charge a fee for giving shots, but insurance companies are expected to cover any administration fees. If you receive a bill for your COVID-19 vaccine, you may need to file a claim with your insurance company.

If you are uninsured, the medical provider should be able to be reimbursed for giving the vaccine from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, a pool of money distributed to health care workers and hospitals on the frontlines of the pandemic.

This said, it could be spring before the vaccine reaches the general public. First in line are healthcare workers, emergency service providers and long-term care facilities, then essential workers and others disproportionately affected by the virus.