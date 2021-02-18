What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Thursday

Thousands of doses that were supposed to arrive in Oregon on Tuesday have been delayed by winter weather. Here are the top vaccine facts for Thursday, Feb. 18.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Feb. 15, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one, two and three of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 75 and older

Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

OHA: Shipment of 67,000 vaccine doses for Oregon delayed by winter storm

About 67,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine that were supposed to arrive in Oregon Tuesday have been delayed by severe winter weather in the South and Midwest, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The COVID-19 shots were supposed to have been shipped from Tennessee, which was hit with snow and ice earlier this week. It's unclear when Oregon's doses will arrive, state health officials said.

Adult foster care homes feel left out of the vaccination process in Oregon

Adult care facilities were supposed to get the vaccine through a federal program but according to the Oregon Department of Human Services, only 172 out of 1,400 facilities signed up. Fred Steele, the governor's appointed long-term care ombudsman, said the state didn't do a good enough job communicating with the adult care homeowners on how to get their residents the vaccine.

Oregon parents & educators weigh in on CDC school reopening guidelines

School districts in Oregon are in the process of trying to get kids back in the classroom, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued new guidelines to help districts make decisions on reopening. The CDC rules are similar to the guidelines in Oregon, in that they emphasize things like wearing a mask, hand washing and social distancing.