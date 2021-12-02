What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Friday

The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center will be closed today and tomorrow. Here are the top vaccine facts for Friday, Feb. 12.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Feb. 8, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one and two of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 80 and older

Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

Friday, Saturday vaccinations at Oregon Convention Center canceled

The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center will be closed on Friday and Saturday, a Legacy Health spokesman announced, due to the winter storm in the Portland area. Anyone who had an appointment on either of those days will be contacted to have it rescheduled, the spokesman said.

Other organizers of mass vaccination events in the Portland area said they are also watching the weather forecast for snow. Anyone who does not feel safe driving to the locations because of weather will have their appointment rebooked. They will not have to go back into the pool and try to snag an appointment again.

Many health care workers turned down their COVID vaccine. Here's why

While thousands of people are still waiting to get the vaccine, there is a large group not getting it when offered. According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 62% of nursing home workers across the country have not gotten the vaccine. The CDC looked at more than 11,000 senior living facilities that held one vaccination clinic between mid-December and mid-January. While 78% of residents got the shot, only 37.5% of staff members did.

Pharmacies use automated texts to reach those eligible for COVID vaccine