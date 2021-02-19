What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Friday

A weather-related shipment delay has kept 67,000 doses from reaching all parts of Oregon this week. Here are the top vaccine facts for Friday, Feb. 19.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Feb. 15, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one, two and three of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 75 and older

Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

Shipment delay of 67K vaccine doses for Oregon sends some clinic organizers scrambling

A weather-related shipment delay has kept 67,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from reaching all parts of Oregon this week, leaving vaccination clinic organizers racing to find backup supplies or rescheduling clinics to next week. In Corvallis, 700 people gathered at Reser Stadium Thursday for a mass vaccination event that almost did not happen.

Pfizer vaccine highly effective after 1 dose, Israeli study finds

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is 85% effective just 15-28 days after the first dose, according to a new study out of Israel, adding further debate over whether second doses should be delayed to vaccinate more people. The study found Pfizer's vaccine was 85% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases and 75% effective when asymptomatic cases were included too.

VERIFY: Yes, the 1st and 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are the same