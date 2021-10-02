What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Wednesday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Wednesday, Feb. 10.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Feb. 8, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one and two of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 80 and older

Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

Church creates program to help Oregon seniors get the COVID vaccine

A Portland church is taking up the task of making sure its senior members can get a vaccine appointment. Margaret Scharle knew she needed to do something when she struggled to sign her 90-year-old mother up for an appointment. Scharle worked with the staff at The Madeleine Parish in Northeast Portland to create an outreach system and a website with the latest vaccine information.

VERIFY: Here's when kids as young as 12 might be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Adolescent trials are well underway, but only for certain age groups. For younger kids, it could be many more months.

