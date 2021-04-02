What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Thursday

More Oregon inmates will start getting vaccinated on the week of Feb. 8. Here are the top vaccine facts for Thursday, Feb. 4.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Jan. 25., everyone in Phase 1A and group one of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

Oregon introduced a new online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Oregon inmates to start getting vaccinated on week of Feb. 8 following judge's ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered the state to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to all inmates in Oregon Department of Corrections facilities. KGW has learned Gov. Kate Brown's office directed 5,000 vaccines to the prison system. Vaccination clinics will start the week of Feb. 8. Another 5,000 vaccines should arrive the following week. More than 1,300 older and more vulnerable inmates have already been vaccinated.

Growing call volume overwhelms 211 in Oregon, SW Washington

Many seniors and those without internet access have come to rely on 211 for answers about COVID-19. But officials with the hotline say their virtual call center has been overwhelmed as they try to keep up with growing demand, especially during the vaccine rollout.

VERIFY: Yes, in rare cases, your COVID-19 shots can be from different brands