What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Thursday

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon
As of Jan. 25., everyone in Phase 1A and group one of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:
- Health care workers and first responders
- Long-term care residents
- K-12 educators and school staff
- Childcare providers
Oregon introduced a new online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.
Oregon inmates to start getting vaccinated on week of Feb. 8 following judge's ruling
On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered the state to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to all inmates in Oregon Department of Corrections facilities. KGW has learned Gov. Kate Brown's office directed 5,000 vaccines to the prison system. Vaccination clinics will start the week of Feb. 8. Another 5,000 vaccines should arrive the following week. More than 1,300 older and more vulnerable inmates have already been vaccinated.
Growing call volume overwhelms 211 in Oregon, SW Washington
Many seniors and those without internet access have come to rely on 211 for answers about COVID-19. But officials with the hotline say their virtual call center has been overwhelmed as they try to keep up with growing demand, especially during the vaccine rollout.
VERIFY: Yes, in rare cases, your COVID-19 shots can be from different brands
Health officials have said one of the logistical challenges they face in fully vaccinating people is making sure people are getting the same brand for both shots. But there are rare situations when you can mix and match.