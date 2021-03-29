What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Monday

Fauci says it's "conceivable" to send unvaccinated children to summer camps. Here are the top vaccine facts for Monday, March 29.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 29, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-6 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Child care providers

People 65 and older

Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living

People experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)

People displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant people 16 and older

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

CDC: Real-world study confirms mRNA COVID-19 vaccines 90% effective

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released on Monday shows strong evidence that mRNA coronavirus vaccines are "highly effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections in real-world conditions."

The CDC said the study looked at the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the only two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, among health care personnel, first responders, and other essential workers.

Fauci says it's 'conceivable' to send unvaccinated children to summer camps, playgrounds

The nation's top infectious disease expert says it's "conceivable" that parents will be able to send their kids to camps and playgrounds this summer, even without a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an interview on CBS's "Face The Nation," Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the current pace of vaccinations, the rate of COVID-19 infections per day will likely reach a "much lower level."

Fauci has previously said elementary-aged children will likely not get vaccinated until early 2022.

Oregon health care leaders reflect on helping state through COVID pandemic over past year