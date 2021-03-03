What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Wednesday

A COVID-19 hotline is overwhelmed. Here are the top vaccine facts for Wednesday, March 3.

How to get a COVID vaccination in Oregon

As of March 1, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 65 and older

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed again on March 1. Rather than hundreds of thousands of people scrambling to find thousands of appointments, eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The state will use the information people have submitted at the state's Get Vaccinated Oregon tool as an invitation system. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and their information will be sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center, one of Oregon's mass vaccination sites.

COVID-19 hotline 211 forced to shut line down amid high call volume

211, an information referral line for health and human services in Oregon and Southwest Washington, is now a COVID-19 hotline that is overwhelmed.

"We're in unprecedented times, and our call volume reflects it," said 211info CEO Dan Herman. Herman said a month ago, 211 was getting 1,000 calls a day related to vaccines.

Herman said as more and more people become eligible for the vaccine, more and more people are calling 211. Call volume is so high that 211 brought in more than two dozen Oregon National Guards members to answer phones. The guard members could not keep up with the demand.

Enough COVID vaccine for every US adult by end of May, Biden says

President Joe Biden said that the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, as his administration announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved shot.

VERIFY: Here are the most common vaccine side effects