What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Tuesday

Thousands of vulnerable people in Oregon waiting for the COVID vaccine are now getting it. Here are the top vaccine facts for Tuesday, March 9.

How to get a COVID vaccination in Oregon

As of March 1, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 65 and older

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed again on March 1. Rather than hundreds of thousands of people scrambling to find thousands of appointments, eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The state will use the information people have submitted at the state's Get Vaccinated Oregon tool as an invitation system. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and their information will be sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center, one of Oregon's mass vaccination sites.

People living in adult foster care homes in Oregon are finally getting the COVID vaccine

Thousands of vulnerable people in Oregon waiting for the COVID vaccine are now getting it through mobile clinics. KGW has been reporting on the frustration many owners of adult foster care homes have faced when they tried to get their residents the vaccine.

“They deserve to be, you know, getting it now rather than later,” said Gina Roberts, owner of A Place to Call Home in Tigard, Oregon.

