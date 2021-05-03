What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Friday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Friday, March 5.

How to get a COVID vaccination in Oregon

As of March 1, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 65 and older

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed again on March 1. Rather than hundreds of thousands of people scrambling to find thousands of appointments, eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The state will use the information people have submitted at the state's Get Vaccinated Oregon tool as an invitation system. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and their information will be sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center, one of Oregon's mass vaccination sites.

OHA estimates 300,000 vaccine doses could be administered a week, if supply allowed

President Joe Biden is pushing hard to get hundreds of millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine out across the country to fight the virus. In Oregon, state leaders think the president's push will bring a total of 200,000 first doses a week to the state by the end of March -- a 60% increase from the current supply. But it’s one thing to get more shots. It's quite another to figure out how to best use them.

VERIFY: Women should wait to get a mammogram after getting a COVID-19 vaccine

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be distributed in the United States, a new directive is getting a lot of attention online because it affects so many women. In a recent blog post, Swedish Medical Center in Seattle discouraged women from getting a mammogram right after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. But why?