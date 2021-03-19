What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Friday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Friday, March 19.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 1, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 65 and older

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

Getting your COVID vaccine shot: Here’s what it’s like at the Oregon Convention Center

The mass vaccination effort at the Oregon Convention Center is the largest in the state. Workers there routinely give shots to 6,000 people each day, according to Chris Markesino, one of the leaders on site. Its about to increase to 7,000 per day.

While many in Portland have complained about how hard its been to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, few, if any, have complained about the operation at the convention center. Many people emailed KGW wanting us to know how impressed they were with the entire operation. So, we decided to give it a try.

Portland team studies COVID-19 mutations with hopes of identifying variants early

A team of researchers in Portland is tracking how COVID-19 is changing and spreading. Providence Medical Center's Molecular Genomics Laboratory is at the forefront of this research.