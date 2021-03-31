What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Wednesday

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon
As of March 29, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-6 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:
- Health care workers and first responders
- Long-term care residents
- K-12 educators and school staff
- Child care providers
- People 65 and older
- Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living
- People experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)
- People displaced by wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- Pregnant people 16 and older
Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington
From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.
The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.
Oregon seafood company urging all employees to get COVID vaccine
A major Oregon seafood company is moving quickly to get its workers vaccinated against COVID-19 now that they are eligible. Pacific Seafood will hold a mass vaccination event for its Newport workers Friday, April 2, and for its Warrenton workers in mid-April. In the meantime, the company is offering paid time off for workers to go get the shot on their own.
Pacific Seafood had more than 300 cases tied to its plants in 2020.
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall.
Most COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out worldwide are for adults, who are at higher risk from the coronavirus. Pfizer’s vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and older. But vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to stopping the pandemic — and helping schools, at least the upper grades, start to look a little more normal after months of disruption.
Washington reports 102 'breakthrough' COVID cases out of 1.2 million fully vaccinated people
Washington is investigating 102 potential cases of people becoming ill with COVID-19 more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated, the Washington State Department of Health reported Tuesday.
According to the state, the majority of those in Washington with confirmed vaccine breakthrough experienced only mild symptoms or no symptoms. However, eight people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and the state is investigating two "potential" breakthrough cases where patients died.