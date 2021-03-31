What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Wednesday

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens. Here are the top vaccine facts for Wednesday, March 31.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 29, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-6 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Child care providers

People 65 and older

Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living

People experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)

People displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant people 16 and older

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

Oregon seafood company urging all employees to get COVID vaccine

A major Oregon seafood company is moving quickly to get its workers vaccinated against COVID-19 now that they are eligible. Pacific Seafood will hold a mass vaccination event for its Newport workers Friday, April 2, and for its Warrenton workers in mid-April. In the meantime, the company is offering paid time off for workers to go get the shot on their own.

Pacific Seafood had more than 300 cases tied to its plants in 2020.

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall.

Most COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out worldwide are for adults, who are at higher risk from the coronavirus. Pfizer’s vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and older. But vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to stopping the pandemic — and helping schools, at least the upper grades, start to look a little more normal after months of disruption.

Washington reports 102 'breakthrough' COVID cases out of 1.2 million fully vaccinated people

Washington is investigating 102 potential cases of people becoming ill with COVID-19 more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated, the Washington State Department of Health reported Tuesday.