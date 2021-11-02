What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Thursday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Thursday, Feb. 11.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Feb. 8, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one and two of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 80 and older

Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

OHSU vaccination sites closed this weekend due to snow

Organizers of the mass vaccination events in the Portland area said they are watching the weather forecast for snow. Anyone who does not feel safe driving to the locations because of weather will have their appointment rebooked. They will not have to go back into the pool and try to snag an appointment again.

KGW confirmed that OHSU's outdoor vaccination clinics at the Portland International Airport, Hillsboro Stadium and the Multnomah Pavilion on OHSU’s Marquam Hill campus will be closed Feb. 13-14 due to the forecast.

Fauci: All Americans should be eligible for COVID vaccines by April

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts by April it will be “open season” for vaccinations in the U.S., as supply boosts allow most people to get shots to protect against COVID-19.

Speaking to NBC’s “Today Show,” Fauci, who serves as science adviser to President Joe Biden, says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. He credits forthcoming deliveries of the two approved vaccines, the potential approval of a third and moves taken by the Biden administration to increase the nation’s capacity to deliver doses.

CDC: Fully vaccinated people don't need to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

People who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 may be able to skip quarantining if they're exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.