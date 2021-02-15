What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Monday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Monday, Feb. 15.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Feb. 15, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one, two and three of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 75 and older

Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

Here's the plan for vaccine appointments in the Portland area after snow forces cancellations

The winter storm that hammered the Portland area also slammed shut COVID-19 vaccination efforts at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland International Airport and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Vancouver.

On Sunday, organizers of the vaccination clinic at the convention center announced that opening time Monday morning will be delayed until 9 a.m. Anyone who has a Monday appointment between 7 - 9 a.m. will be rescheduled later in the day on Monday. Sunday appointments were canceled because of the weather. The Vancouver event is being rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. until noon.

CDC: More than 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said over the weekend that more than 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the United States. The vaccine doses tally covers both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the CDC said on its online COVID Data Tracker. Both Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines require two-doses.

