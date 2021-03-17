What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Wednesday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Wednesday, March 17.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 1, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 65 and older

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

Multnomah County health expert weighs in on reopening, in-person learning

Gov. Kate Brown wants all Oregon schools to reopen with at least some in-person learning by April 19. Multnomah County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Ann Loeffler believes it is the right call.

“I’m a big proponent of safely getting everybody back into the classroom. There are certainly lots of students who have suffered using remote learning, virtual learning, and it’s super important that everyone be kept safe,” Dr. Loeffler said. “So, whether that’s the vaccinations for the teachers and staff, masking, testing available; all of those things that around the country and around the world have shown to make it possible to open schools safely. There’s lot of strong data around that.”

Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 vaccination locations