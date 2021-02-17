What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Wednesday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Wednesday, Feb. 17.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Feb. 15, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one, two and three of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 75 and older

Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

COVID vaccine shots resume after winter storm; Portland pharmacy starts offering doses

On Tuesday, thousands of people who missed their COVID-19 shots because of nasty weather in Southwest Washington got a chance to catch up with a special drive-through event at the Clark County fairgrounds. Cars and trucks idled for as long as 2-3 hours as drivers waited for a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Meanwhile in Portland, the Brooklyn Pharmacy became one of the first pharmacies in the area to offer COVID shots to those who qualify. Their website showed lots of appointments Tuesday.

VERIFY: Quarantine guidance for vaccinated people changed, does that mean they can't spread COVID-19?

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance. Now, fully vaccinated people can avoid quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure if they meet certain criteria. According to the CDC, the quarantine exception can happen if the person is fully vaccinated (had both doses in a two-shot vaccine series), had their final dose at least two weeks prior to exposure, but no longer than 3 months prior to exposure, and does not have symptoms. So, why did this change happen?

